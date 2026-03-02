GOV’T PAYMENTS NOW DIGITALISED LIVE ON YONNA WALLET APP

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Yonna Group, through its subsidiary Yonna Wallet, has officially signed a landmark partnership with the Government of The Gambia, represented by the Accountant General’s Department to conduct payments for all government services.

Henceforth all government payments are digitalised live on the Yonna Wallet app, becoming the first Gambian fintech to get such authority.

Under the agreement, all government fees from rates and business registration to payments for government services, can be paid securely, conveniently, and efficiently anytime, anywhere, using Yonna Wallet. “This collaboration strengthens public financial management, reduces fraud and revenue leakages, improves transparency, and makes life easier for citizens and businesses across the country,” a statement from officials said.

Speaking to The Standard exclusively about this milestone for his company, Momodou Barrow, the general manager of Yonna Group, said this move resonates with Yonna’s objective to accelerate digital transformation and build a more inclusive, cashless and digitally empowered Gambia.

“This will save Gambians needing to pay government fees, such as ID cards, passports, business registrations and all government service fees, valuable time and prevent fraud or delays through middlemen as well as help greater transparency and easy reconciliation by the Accountant General’s Department of all funds paid through Yonna Wallet,” Mr Barrow said.

He said what Gambians need now is to download the Yonna Wallet app and start paying their government service fees on their phones from their homes with ease and convenience.

He said additionally, for people living abroad, the Yonna Global Wallet can enable them transfer money to themselves and since that is integrated to the Yonna Wallet they will be able to pay for any government services in The Gambia wherever they are in the globe.

Mr Barrow explained that the payment system automatically generates receipts for the payee who can print it out or digitally retain such receipts for future reference.

“So there is no case of lost receipts since the whole transaction history can be revisited and traced easily. This is not a revenue generating venture for our company, rather it is an added opportunity in our drive to add value to our services and contribute to the digital transformation of the country to boost the local economy,” he said.

He said Yonna is aware of the need of the Gambian people for friendly, safe and transparent money transaction and that is why it has set up over 200 branches and outlets across the country. For more on the use of Yonna Wallet customers are urged to call Yonna free toll number: 1124.