US, Israel accused of war crimes as Iranian leader, school girls killed in strikes

- Advertisement -

Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, told the UN Security Council that airstrikes had killed and wounded hundreds of Iranian civilians, describing the attacks as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Joint US and Israeli airstrikes have also killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, along with dozens of senior political and military figures in an attempt to decapitate the Islamic regime.

Among those reported killed were Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh; Chief of the General Staff Abdul Rahim Mousavi; IRGC Commander Mohammad Pakpour; senior adviser Ali Shamkhani; and other top military and political officials.

- Advertisement -

An Israeli strike hit Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary Girls’ School in Minab, a city in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran, killing at least 148 people and wounded nearly 100 others.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi shared a photo of the attack, which he said destroyed the girls’ school and killed “innocent children”.

“These crimes against the Iranian People will not go unanswered,” Araghchi wrote in a post on X.

- Advertisement -

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also slammed the “blatant crime” and urged action from the United Nations Security Council.

Separately, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported that at least two students were killed by another Israeli attack that hit a school east of the capital, Tehran.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei condemned the strikes as a “gross violation” of Iran’s sovereignty and accused Washington and Tel Aviv of committing war crimes.

Large crowds gathered in Tehran and other cities, chanting against the United States and Israel and calling for immediate retaliation. State media urged unity in the face of what it described as “Zionist-American aggression.”

Retaliation

Meanwhile, the US has announced that three of its soldiers have been killed in action during the operation on Iran.

Israel has also confirmed that nine Israelis have been killed after a missile strike in the city of Beit Shemesh, according to medical services.

Iran has launched strikes across the region in retaliation hitting targets in the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, Iraq and Saudi Arabia – all home to US military bases.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that urgent steps were needed to prevent further escalation, saying failure to do so risked a broader conflict with severe consequences for civilians and regional stability.