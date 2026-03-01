Musa Jallow Wins D100,000 with ChopWin – A Life-Changing Surprise in Gambia

- Advertisement -

When ChopWin first called Musa Jallow to tell him he had won D100,000, he didn’t believe it. His first reaction? It had to be a prank.

According to his own words in the recorded testimony , Musa thought his friends were playing a joke on him. After trying multiple times and playing regularly, the idea of suddenly winning such a large amount felt unreal. But once he confirmed the call was genuine, the shock quickly turned into excitement.

“I’m really excited,” he shared. “After trying so many times and one day you receive a call that you have won D100,000… oh, I’m so happy.”

From Doubt to Celebration

Musa explains that he has been part of ChopWin since the early days. As one of the first customers on the platform in Gambia, he had been playing consistently without ever imagining that such a big win would come his way. The moment he realized the prize was real, everything changed.

The D100,000 win was more than just money – it was proof that real players in Gambia are actually winning.

Why Musa Trusts ChopWin

In his statement , Musa highlights that ChopWin offers different gaming options where players have the chance to win. He also points out that the platform is generous with bonuses, giving users more opportunities to play.

His message to other Gambian players is clear: download the app and try your luck.

Real Winners. Real Money. Real Stories.

Musa Jallow’s story shows that persistence can pay off. What started as disbelief turned into one of the happiest moments of his life. Winning D100,000 wasn’t something he expected – but it became a reality.

For players in Gambia, his experience is simple proof that big wins do happen.