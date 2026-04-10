1xBet Introduces Golden Ticket Promo for Football Fans in The Gambia

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From April 10 to April 15, 1xBet will run a new promotional campaign in The Gambia titled Golden Ticket, giving football fans the chance to win free access to upcoming home matches at Gambia Football Federation stadiums.

The campaign continues the brand’s growing involvement in Gambian football following the official partnership announcement between 1xBet and the Gambia Football Federation (GFF).

Partnership with the Gambia Football Federation

1xBet and the Gambia Football Federation officially announced their partnership during a press conference held on 16 March in Banjul. The agreement marked the beginning of a new stage of cooperation focused on supporting football development in The Gambia and strengthening the connection between sport, community, and social impact.

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Against this backdrop, the Golden Ticket promo becomes one of the first fan-focused activations linked to the new partnership. The campaign is designed to bring supporters closer to the matchday atmosphere and create more direct engagement with local football.

What Is the Golden Ticket Promo?

The idea behind the 1xBet campaign is straightforward. Fans who register on the 1xBet platform and make a deposit will be able to enter the draw for a chance to win one of the Golden Tickets.

Promotion period: April 10 to April 15

Entry mechanic: Registration on the 1xBet platform plus deposit

Prize: Free access for five winners to the next 10 home matches at Gambia Football Federation stadiums

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Why the Campaign Matters

The Golden Ticket promo is not just a short-term giveaway, it reflects the broader direction of the partnership between 1xBet and GFF, where fan engagement and support for local football are placed at the center of the cooperation.

By linking the promotion to Federation matches and distributing it through football-related channels, the campaign is expected to reach a wide audience of supporters across the country. It also helps reinforce the idea that football partnerships can create value not only through branding, but also through direct opportunities for fans.

Join the Contest

Fans in The Gambia are encouraged to follow the campaign across 1xBet social media pages, partner platforms, and GFF channels and join the contest.

With the promotion running for a limited time only, the campaign offers football supporters a chance to get closer to the game and enjoy the live stadium experience through one of the first major activations under the new 1xBet and GFF partnership.