‘I GAVE SENEGAL $10M AND MEDALS, BUT THEY MUST RETURN AFCON TROPHY’ – CAF PRESIDENT

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President of the Confederation of African Football, Dr Patrice Motsepe, has broken his silence following the controversial decision to strip Senegal of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title, insisting that the move was guided strictly by regulations. Speaking on the matter, Dr Motsepe expressed the emotional weight of the decision, revealing his personal involvement during Senegal’s triumph.

He emphasised that once the Caf Appeals Board reaches a decision, he, as president of the Confederation of African Football, is obligated to enforce it, including reclaiming the trophy from the Senegal national football team.

“I gave Sadio Mané the gold medal, I gave Kalidou Krubally the medal, I gave Mané the trophy, I gave him US$10 million, but I have to follow the laws. I have to respect the rules. A decision was made by the Caf Disciplinary Board, and I have to enforce it,” Dr Motsepe said.

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Senegal, who had been crowned champions after an impressive tournament run, now face the reality of losing the prestigious continental title.

Caf has yet to provide full details of the violations that led to the sanction, but officials maintain that due process was followed in reaching the verdict.

For Motsepe, the situation underscores the responsibility of leadership at the highest level of African football where adherence to rules must take precedence over personal sentiments.