Table tennis championship thrills nation

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Press release

The Gambia Table Tennis Association (GTTA) successfully staged a one-day national championship on April 4th at the Independence Stadium, bringing together emerging and experienced players from across the country.

The competition attracted around 36 participants, with the majority being students aged between 15 and 45. The event showcased growing enthusiasm for table tennis nationwide, as players travelled from various regions to battle for top honours.

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The championship not only highlighted competitive talent but also underscored the GTTA’s commitment to developing the sport at grassroots and national levels. The tournament served as a platform for identifying future stars while fostering unity and sportsmanship among players.

The success of the event signals positive momentum for table tennis in The Gambia, as stakeholders continue to invest in nurturing young athletes and expanding opportunities within the sport.

GNOC