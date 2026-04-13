After Bakau beach deaths, GTBoard seals lifeguard agreement 

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By Aminata Kuyateh

Weeks after a deadly drowning at Cape Point in Bakau that killed a father and his four children, and amid rising incidents along tourist beaches, the Gambia Tourism Board has signed an agreement with volunteer lifeguards to strengthen coordination and improve emergency response along the coastline.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture through the Gambia Tourism Board on Thursday entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Red Dolphin Lifeguard Association, transforming what had long been an informal and ad hoc relationship into a structured partnership. The deal is expected to guide joint operations and enhance lifesaving services at some of the country’s busiest beaches.

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Speaking at the signing, Director General Ida Jeng Njie described the agreement as a significant shift in efforts to protect beachgoers and safeguard the country’s tourism image.

“This marks the start of a new phase in improving beach safety, which remains a key pillar of our tourism identity,” she said. “Every drowning is a human tragedy, and it calls for stronger collaboration and a coordinated response from all stakeholders.”

DG Njie said the board is working to implement practical measures, including the creation of designated swimming zones and the expansion of lifeguard deployment in high-risk areas identified through earlier assessments.

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“We are engaging partners across sectors to ensure that lifeguards receive the support they need in terms of logistics and welfare. With this formal partnership, we expect to gradually unlock more support and address operational challenges more effectively,” she added.

Nuha Saidykhan, secretary of the association, welcome the agreement but pointed to the difficult conditions under which many volunteers continue to operate.

“Lifesaving is not just about swimming. It involves real risk and sacrifice. Our members have been working under tough conditions to protect lives, often without proper storage facilities or adequate resources,” he lamented.

He warned that the lack of sustained funding continues to affect deployment, particularly during peak periods when demand for beach safety services increases.

“Without proper financial support, it becomes difficult to maintain consistent coverage, and that increases the risk of more drownings,” he said.

Both sides stressed that the agreement is a timely intervention following recent incidents and could open the door to improved funding, better working conditions, and a more reliable safety presence along the country’s beaches.

Officials said the success of the initiative will depend largely on broader support from partners, including those in the hospitality sector, as The Gambia seeks to prevent further loss of life and restore confidence in the safety of its coastal destinations.