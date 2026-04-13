NRA launch Ebo Town underground water project

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By Arfang Camara

NRA Communications Officer

The National Roads Authority (NRA) has announced plans to commence a long-awaited underground water control project in Ebo Town, aimed at addressing persistent flooding challenges in the area.

Speaking on Wednesday during a site visit to Ebo Town and Jeshwang, NRA Managing Director Sulayman Sumareh Janneh, said the initiative is expected to begin as early as next week.

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The visit, conducted alongside a technical team, sought to assess environmental conditions in the affected communities.

Residents of Ebo Town and Jeshwang have long struggled with underground water seepage and poor surface drainage, particularly during the rainy season when floodwaters have no clear outlet.

Mr Janneh noted that the project has received approval from President Adama Barrow, following extensive studies and technical assessments to determine the most effective intervention.

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He disclosed that equipment will begin arriving on site next week, marking the start of implementation.

“We are ready to begin, and by the time this project is completed, the issue of underground water in Ebo Town and Jeshwang should be significantly reduced,” he said.

The NRA boss further revealed that the authority has identified some illegal settlements within the project area, noting that consultations with physical planning will be necessary to address potential challenges.

According to Mr Janneh, the project will involve the installation of a control system designed to channel underground water into designated collection points before safely discharging it into nearby riverbeds.