High-level Gambian delegation concludes strategic visit as Gambia-China relation mark 10th anniversary

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By Ya Awa Touray

MoFA

Press release – A high-level delegation from the Republic of The Gambia, led by the Chief of Staff, at the Office of the President, Alieu Loum, and comprising the second permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Fatou Kinneh Jobe, together with other senior government officials, concluded an official working visit to China last week.

The visit, which coincided with the tenth anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic relations between the two countries, underscored the shared commitment to further strengthening the longstanding partnership and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation.

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During the visit, the delegation held strategic consultations with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, focusing on deepening bilateral relations and advancing a comprehensive, results-oriented partnership aligned with The Gambia’s Recovery-Focused National Development Plan (2023–2027) and the outcomes of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FoCAC). The discussions included the proposed establishment of a Foreign Service Academy of The Gambia, aimed at strengthening diplomatic capacity and enhancing institutional effectiveness. The two sides also discussed several priority areas and explored opportunities to expand scholarships, training programmes, and people-to-people exchanges within the framework of FoCAC 2026.

The delegation met with Miao Deyu, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, where both sides reaffirmed the strong and dynamic partnership between the two countries. The Gambian delegation conveyed warm greetings from President Adama Barrow to President Xi Jinping and expressed deep appreciation for China’s continued support to The Gambia’s development efforts. Discussions reviewed cooperation under key frameworks, including FoCAC, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the Global Development Initiative, with emphasis on strengthening institutional capacity, advancing priority projects, and expanding collaboration in emerging sectors.

In a separate engagement, the delegation met with Liu Junfeng, Vice Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), where discussions focused on enhancing development cooperation and improving project implementation. The Gambian side expressed appreciation for China’s grant assistance and concessional support, including the “small and smart projects” initiative, and presented proposals in several priority areas. Both sides also reviewed ongoing and planned projects, particularly in the energy sector, emphasizing the importance of timely implementation, effective coordination, and measurable impact.

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As part of efforts to strengthen institutional capacity, the delegation visited the China Foreign Affairs University, where they were received by Ambassador Wang Shihting, head of the university, where discussions centred on building partnerships to support the establishment of the proposed Foreign Service Academy. The engagement further highlighted opportunities under FoCAC to enhance professional training and knowledge exchange.

During the visit, the delegation held an engagement at the Gambian embassy in Beijing, where they were received by Ambassador MaSanneh Kinteh and his staff. The embassy provided a comprehensive briefing on its priority areas, achievements, and ongoing initiatives, highlighting its role in promoting diplomatic, economic, and development cooperation between the two countries.

The government of The Gambia reaffirmed its strong commitment to further strengthening its strategic partnership with China. This milestone visit, marking ten years of renewed diplomatic relations, provides a timely opportunity to consolidate existing gains, advance priority initiatives and explore new avenues of cooperation in energy, trade, digital innovation, and human capital development.

The Gambia remains steadfast in its adherence to the One China Principle and continues to support China in multilateral fora. Both countries look forward to translating their shared commitments into tangible, sustainable outcomes that will further enhance development and prosperity for their peoples.