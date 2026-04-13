Barrow speaks to Egypt’s El-Sisi

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President Adama Barrow reviewed efforts to restore stability in the Middle East and mitigate the repercussions of regional tensions during a telephone call with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday.

According to the Egyptian paper Al Ahram, the leaders also discussed developments in West Africa and ways to support peace, security, and sustainable development on the continent.

El-Sisi said Egypt is seeking to deepen cooperation with The Gambia, particularly in trade, investment, and development, as part of broader efforts to strengthen ties with African partners.

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He also pointed to cooperation in the health sector, including the opening of an Egyptian medical centre in Banjul in December 2025.

Barrow expressed his appreciation for Egypt’s efforts to promote regional stability, and said he was looking to expand coordination on regional security and economic cooperation, and welcomed growing ties between the two countries. Both sides agreed to continue consultations to strengthen cooperation and support development initiatives.