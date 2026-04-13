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Gambia News

Pan-African real estate company Sablux Group opens subsidiary in Gambia

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Sablux Group, a pan-African real estate company on Friday opened a subsidiary, in The Gambia as part of its ongoing expansion.

The subsidiary, Sablux Gambia, marks a further step in its ambition to build a structured, high-performing, and sustainable pan-African real estate model.

This new presence brings the number of the group’s international subsidiaries to five, reflecting a coherent expansion strategy clearly focused on high-potential markets.

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The launching ceremony took place at its office in Bijilo attended by government officials led by tourism minister Abdoulle Jobe, the community, media and the general public.

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