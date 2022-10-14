Africmed doctor ordered to appear today in Sainabou & Co trial

By Bruce Asemota

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of High Court in Banjul has ordered one Dr Edel Perez Castellanos of Africmed International Hospital in Brusubi to appear in court today Friday to give evidence in the criminal trial involving Sainabou Mbye, Cherno Mbye and Kibilly Dembilly.

The court order was premised on the state law office’s application for Dr Castellanos to come and give evidence in the matter as the seventh prosecution witness.

One more witness will be called after the doctor for the prosecution to close its case.