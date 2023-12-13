AG says search for full details of Jammeh’s sold assets ongoing

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice has informed the National Assembly that the search for details of the sales of former President Yahya Jammeh’s assets is ongoing.

Responding to a question by Foni Kansala NAM Almameh Gibba on the details of sales of Jammeh’s lands, Vision 2016: rice, cattle, sheep, tractors, cars, trucks and vehicles, furniture, gold, and all other valuable assets registered under his name, including the buyers and prices, last Wednesday, Minister Dawda Jallow said answering the question requires gathering a lot of information that is not available at his ministry.

- Advertisement -

“The gathering process is on, and I am personally supervising it. It requires us to consult the office of the Sheriff in the Judiciary, and it may also require us to dig into the archive of the activities of the Janneh Commission to be able to get some of the answers. We will come back at the appropriate time to provide the answers,” he said.

Minister Jallow said his ministry is dealing with other institutions because some of the sales that Hon Gibba is asking about were not carried out by the ministry but by the Commission of Inquiry.

“So, we need to go to the records of the Commission of Inquiry to get the answers,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He made it emphatically clear that the ministry cannot provide all the answers within one week, as demanded by the Kansala NAM.

But reacting to the minister’s position, Hon Gibba said he would patiently wait for the answers.