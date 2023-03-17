AHMAD GITTEH TO GO INDEPENDENT

Sources reveal ahead of today’s press conference

By Omar Bah

A few days after walking out of a controversial runoff primaries by his National People’s Party, Ahmad Gitteh is expected to address a press conference today, where reliable sources told The Standard he will announce his decision to run on an independent ticket.

According to sources close to the Gitteh- campaign, the press conference will comprehensively discuss Mr Gitteh’s position on what had happened as well as reveal the next line of action which is almost certainly a decision to run as an independent candidate. Our source however said there is no indication that Mr Gitteh will totally renounce his membership of the NPP. ”Rather Gitteh would be keen to explain the ‘conspiracies’ against him, the naked denial of his victory and the future direction of his campaign. So, I can confirm to you that following consultations with residents of West Coast Region Ahmad Gitteh will announce his candidature tomorrow (Friday),” our source added

Mr Gitteh, a prominent member of the NPP had reasoned that his contributions to the party, connection and popularity makes him a meritorious flag- bearer of the party in the Brikama Area Council chairmanship election. Observers say his public criticism of the party’s selection process in the last parliamentary elections among other things did not help his bid for the party’s ticket.