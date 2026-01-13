AIUWA receives new cohort for 2026 academic year

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The American International University West Africa (AIUWA) on Friday held an orientation ceremony at its Kanifing campus to welcome its 2026 intake of freshers across programs including nursing, pharmacy, and computer science. The event set a clear tone of high standards, innovation, and personal responsibility as administrators and faculty outlined expectations and new academic opportunities.

Dr Ben, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, urged students to use university resources wisely and to take ownership of their learning from day one, stressing that outcomes will reflect the effort they put in. He encouraged the cohort to engage proactively with faculty, seek support early, and cultivate habits that match the rigour of their chosen disciplines.

Highlighting academic standards, Dr Ukoka underscored AIUWA’s stringent assessment system, noting that the university’s grading is stricter than most Gambian institutions, with an A beginning at 90%. The message to new students was unambiguous: consistent effort, discipline, and mastery of course material are non-negotiable.

Guest speaker Madam Fatou Camara inspired the audience with her personal journey, stressing that education is the first step to opportunity and a proven path to social mobility. She challenged students to convert their time at AIUWA into tangible skills, resilience, and leadership.

The orientation also featured forward-looking announcements, including the launch of an AI-powered robot teacher and the introduction of study-abroad opportunities for exceptional students—signals of AIUWA’s push to blend technology-enabled learning with global exposure.

In a focused briefing on pharmacy education, Dr Tanko from AIUWA’s Pharmacy Department introduced the PharmD (Doctor of Pharmacy) and Pharmacy Technician programs. He highlighted core courses such as pharmaceutical chemistry, pharmaceutics, and pharmacology, and explained that the curriculum integrates pharmaceutical sciences with clinical practice, including hospital pharmacy, traditional and alternative medicine, and chemotherapy. He emphasised that pharmacy is a clinical, hands-on profession, he called for diligence, practical competence, and ethical conduct throughout training.

Prof Sankung Jobarteh, Clinical Director of Pharmacy at AIUWA, said the PharmD program is designed to equip graduates with the knowledge and skills required for a successful pharmacy career. He noted that the curriculum is patterned after US pharmacy schools, positioning graduates for global practice standards and multidisciplinary collaboration in patient care.

Addressing nursing, Dr Lamin Camara of the Gambia College School of Nursing told freshers that the profession demands passion, discipline, and lifelong commitment. He reminded students that to practice, graduates must attain a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 and pass a national licensing examination—benchmarks that reflect the responsibility nurses carry in safeguarding patient health.

Collectively, the messages from leadership and faculty were decisive: AIUWA expects excellence, integrity, and steady application from its students. With a stronger academic bar, new technology-enabled teaching tools, and pathways for international exposure, the university says it is intent on producing graduates who are ready for professional success and public service.