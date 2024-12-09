Albayrak Group highlights investment vision at Intermodal Africa 2024

- Advertisement -

The Intermodal Africa 2024 Fair, the continent’s most prestigious event in maritime transportation and logistics, concluded successfully in The Gambia from November 26-28. The event brought together global leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to showcase groundbreaking advancements in the sector. Among the key participants, Alport Banjul, a flagship investment of the Albayrak Group, stood out as a beacon of innovation and partnership.

The conference opened with an inspiring address by The Gambia’s Vice President, Mohammed BS Jallow, who underscored the vital role of collaboration in strengthening Africa’s logistics and maritime sectors.

Representing the Albayrak Group was Salih Levent Kaçar, Deputy General Manager of Albayrak Construction, who delivered a compelling keynote speech. Kaçar highlighted Albayrak’s strong confidence in The Gambia’s economic potential and shared the Group’s long-term investment strategy. Inviting participants to explore business opportunities in The Gambia, he emphasised the Group’s commitment to sustainable development and regional progress.

The event was graced by high-profile dignitaries, including the Managing Director of the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) and the Minister of Defence, Sering Modou Njie, who represented the Minister of Works, Transport, and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah. Their presence reflected the government’s unwavering support for partnerships aimed at enhancing The Gambia’s strategic role in regional trade.

A diverse array of renowned international and regional companies also participated, including: Albayrak, Gambia Ports Authority, Dellner Bubenzer, Hyster, Lasting Solutions, Maersk, Magna Tyres, Prodevelop, Prysmian, RAM Spreaders, Sibre, SMG Dry Port, Sogester, Solvo and Yilport.

The Albayrak stand emerged as a central attraction at the fair, drawing significant interest from industry professionals, state officials, and business leaders. The stand provided a platform for showcasing Alport Banjul’s innovative solutions while facilitating meaningful dialogue about the future of port operations and logistics. Notably, the team had the honour of hosting Turkey’s Ambassador to The Gambia, Fahri Türker Oba, as well as senior Gambian officials and key business partners.

Albayrak Group’s participation in Intermodal Africa 2024 underscored its leadership in advancing logistics and maritime solutions across Africa. It also reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to strengthening The Gambia’s position as a pivotal hub for regional trade and a model for sustainable development.

The success of Alport Banjul at the event reflects Albayrak Group’s dedication to building transformative partnerships that deliver innovation, growth, and progress for The Gambia and beyond.

