12 journalists win gongs at GPU awards

By Amadou Jadama

Twelve journalists were recognised for the excellence of their works in the past year at the National Journalism Awards held on Saturday in Bakau.

The winners include Mariam Sankanu as journalist of the year, Yankuba Jallow of Foroyaa, and Momodou Lamin Choi of GRTS.

In his keynote address, information minister Dr Ismaila Ceesay averred that press freedom is a cornerstone of a thriving democracy and should be defended.

He stated: “Press freedom is a cornerstone of any thriving democracy. It empowers citizens to make informed decisions, holds leaders accountable, and ensures transparency in governance… Our mandate as a government is to ensure the public get accurate, timely, authentic and relevant information, and media is the conduit to help us make it happen. Information is a right. Every citizen must get access to basic information. Without the media, we cannot succeed and without journalists we cannot provide basic information to our people.”

He said the Barrow government is “fully committed to protecting press freedom and supporting the critical work of journalists” and “taking deliberate steps to address legal challenges that hinder press freedom, from reviewing outdated media laws to ensuring the protection of journalists in their line of duty…”

Press union president Muhammed Bah said the awards are not just another event on the GPU calendar, but a celebration of their collective commitment to truth, accountability, and democracy.

“Press freedom is not a luxury; it is the lifeblood of democracy. Tonight, we reflect on our achievements, confront our challenges, and chart the way forward together… To the government, I say this: A free press is not your enemy. It is your partner in building a just and democratic society. Journalists must be able to work without fear—whether from the courts, the executive, or any other institution. The promised media law reforms remain incomplete, leaving gaps that stifle freedom of expression,” he stressed.