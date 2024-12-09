Gov’t awards fully-funded PHD, masters scholarships to 18 lecturers

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia Government through the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST), awarded 18 lecturers fully-funded scholarships to pursue doctoral and master’s degrees at the Obafemi Awolu University in Nigeria.

The deputy permanent secretary of MoHERST, Muttarr Darboe, said the bursaries mark a significant step in their journey to elevate the quality of higher education in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

“Today we celebrate not only the recipients of the scholarship, but also the collective commitment of our government, our ministry, our universities, and stakeholders to empower educators who are central to shaping the minds of our nation’s future leaders,” he added.

Higher Education minister Prof. Pierre Gomez explained: “The Gambia Government through MoHERST will also pay the stipends. For those doing masters, US$500 per month will be given to them and those doing PhD, US$850 per month throughout their studies. The directive from President Barrow and the entire Gambia Government, is to come forward and support our people. That is what we will be doing to support the different institutions. This initiative reflects our collective ambition to not only expand access to education but also ensure that it meets the highest standards of excellence.”

Lamin BT Sanyang, a beneficiary, thanked the government stating: “Please convey our gratitude to the president and the entire government. We are grateful for the steps that they have taken in making sure that quality is improved.”