Darboe says Gambia has a ‘useless’ government

By Omar Bah

UDP leader Ousainu Darboe said President Barrow’s lack of pragmatism and ineptitude is costing The Gambia dearly.

Addressing supporters at Munyagen during his current national tour, Darboe said The Gambia’s economy and its currency are struggling against other currencies because of Barrow’s inefficiency as a president.

“Our dalasi is performing very badly because we have a useless government. If we had a responsible government, today The Gambia’s dalasi would have been performing well. Everywhere around the world, a country’s president’s responsibleness determines the value of its economy,” Darboe said.

The UDP leader went on to say: “A government that claims to be serving the interest of its people will not propose such a budget. They are giving Adama Barrow D150,000 for his daily feeding when there are Gambians who cannot afford D50 daily fish money…” he said.

Darboe claimed that before becoming president, Adama Barrow would struggle to expend D500 as daily fish money.

“This government doesn’t care about its people or their needs. Most of them see government positions as means of generating wealth. They don’t care about the suffering of the ordinary Gambian,” he stated.

Darboe described the President’s Meet The People Tour as “useless and wasteful”.

“They expended D30 million on that meaningless tour. That money could have been used to fill other areas that would benefit the Gambian people. That money could have been used on some of our major hospitals, but this government feels constructing roads is the only means of development,” he added.

Darboe said development is about improving people’s living standards, health care, and education. “What benefits does a good road have for a hungry person? If you want to rescue this country from total collapse, vote for the UDP. I promise you that a UDP government will change the trajectory of this country. We will ensure your living standards, health care, and economy are well-improved. We have the people who have the capacity to rescue this country…” he averred.