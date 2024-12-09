Minister says govt is ‘neutral’ in UTG standoff

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The government is not taking sides in the ongoing standoff between the management of the University of The Gambia and striking lecturers.

The lecturers have been on a sit-down strike since last week following the dismissal of senior lecturers, Associate Professor Matarr Njie and Dr Alieu Gibba, who are accused by the UTG management of tarnishing the image of the institution by peddling unfounded allegations in the media.

The lecturers vowed to continue the strike until the management reinstated the dismissed lecturers.

The downing of tools has paralysed learning activities at the university with exams now rescheduled to January.

Speaking on the issue for the first time, Minister Pierre Gomez said at a press conference on Friday that the position of the government is to remain “a neutral arbitrar” with no bias towards any party and only focused on fostering dialogue and achieving sustainable resolution.

He said since the problem emerged, President Barrow, the chancellor of the UTG, has directed the matter be handled by the Office of the Vice President.

Minister Gomez said since then the government has facilitated multiple engagements and consultations with all concerned parties and also established an independent committee to mediate and develop actionable solutions.

“Regrettably, progress was hindered when one of the parties did not attend the committee’s sessions resulting in a delay in implementing the proposed solutions. Despite this setback, the government remains unwavering in its commitment to dialogue and peaceful resolution,” he added.

“We call on all parties to embrace dialogue and work collaboratively in the best interest of the university community and the nation at large,” Gomez urged.

Information Minister Dr Ismaila Ceesay said the government could not take action because Gibba and Njie refused to appear before the committee established to review their dismissals.

“As we speak, the government is leaving all options open but the president made it clear that he wants dialogue and negotiation to resolve this issue,”he added.

Meanwhile, Malick Jallow, counsel for the two lecturers who have since filed a case in court, said statements made by Ministers Ceesay and Gomez blaming his clients for non- cooperation are “anomalous and quite an overstatement”.

He said the decision of his clients not to participate in the work of the review committee was based on “genuine and principled reasons” which were communicated to the committee.