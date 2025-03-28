ALMAMI REBUFFS RUMOURS OF RESIGNATION FROM UDP

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Almami Fanding Taal, the spokesperson for opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), has denied rumours that he has resigned from the yellow party and is considering decamping to archrivals the National People’s Party.

Speculation has been making the rounds on social media and elsewhere that Mr Taal a former judge of the high court has written to the party tendering his resignation but that the party chieftains have been engaging him to reconsider his decision.

Following persistent queries from members of the party, UDP administrative secretary, Alhagie S Darboe, the minority leader in the National Assembly, wrote on his Facebook page yesterday: “For the sake of clarity, the UDP Secretariat has not received a resignation letter from any of its members or national executive members, including Almami Fanding Taal.”

Contacted by The Standard, Mr Taal, who has been relatively inactive in the media lately, stated firmly but tersely: “I have not resigned from the UDP.”

Asked about the rumours, a senior NPP official cryptically replied: “Shrouded in mystery. Nothing confirmed. But where there is smoke…”