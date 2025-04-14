spot_img
Monday, April 14, 2025
Gambia News

Alport records zero queuing of ships at Banjul port

For the first time since taking over the operations of the port of Banjul under a concession agreement between Turkish Conglomerate, Albayrak Group and   Gambia Ports Authority, the new management of the port Alport this week reported that no ship is queuing at the port.

Revealing this to reporters on a tour of the jetty completely emptied of all waiting cargo ships, Alport Banjul Manager Cem Ozturk said this situation is expected to be consolidated with the coming of even more modern equipment soon.

“This is a great achievement because when we took over some 11 ships would be waiting to discharge cargo. Today it is zero. This means Gambians can now confidently to ship their goods directly to Banjul without fear of delays,” he told the assembled press corp.

The manager added that these would also mean that there will be more robustness and money in the Gambian economy which is the desire of all Gambians.

