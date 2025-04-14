2 nominated for Half-Die Ward by-election

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Two candidates from the governing National People’s Party NPP and the People’s Progressive Party PPP have been nominated for this month’s by-election in the Haflf- Die ward. They are Barthalomeh Bolo Colley and Salieu Jallow respectively.

According to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) the campaign period for the said by- election starts today Monday and ends on 24 April with the election taking place on the 26 April.

- Advertisement -

The main opposition United Democratic Party UDP did not file a candidate.

A senior official of the party told The Standard that the UDP wants to encourage the spirit of solidarity among opposition parties in the build up to the 2026 elections. However an NPP official said the UDP is afraid of going head to head with the NPP and losing.

Another party the PAP withdrew its candidate in support of the PPP.