Amie Jarjue commended for her philanthropic gesture

By Fatou Saho

Amie Jarjue, fondly called Gambia’s Mother Theresa, has touched the lives of many Gambians, especially women and children. In 2020, she launched Gambia’s first maternal blood bank project to complement the government’s efforts in the fight against preventable deaths of mothers and babies. The project established across the six regions provides blood across the country in an attempt to empower the country’s hospitals and health professionals in their efforts to minimise maternal deaths targeting pregnant women, new mothers, and babies.

Covid-19

In the same year, while politicians and other philanthropists were busy buying buckets and sanitisers as donations to the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the young Gambian philanthropist, through her Join Hands to Save a Baby organisation, was busy putting food on the table for the most vulnerable.

She initiated a national fundraiser to buy essential food items for the needy families in the Gambia to keep them home in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19. Madame Jarjue, who had a humble beginning growing up as her mother’s first child, had to fetch firewood to put food on the table. Her humble beginning has taught her to be humble and caring to the needy. This has earned her admiration across the country, especially among women.

Madam Jarjue celebrated her foundation’s 10-year anniversary last week in her native village of Ndemban. During the celebration, women groups and community elders extolled Madame Jarjue for her philanthropic gesture.

The program coordinator of Join Hands to Save a Baby, Abdoulie Badjie, said Madame Jarjue has demonstrated strong commitment towards addressing challenges faced by women and children in the country.

He said Amie’s experience as a child from a humble background has made her a selfless woman who intends to live the rest of her life supporting others.

Mr Badjie said Join Hands to Save a Baby is working closely with the Ministry of Health in all its activities.

He said the organisation has renovated several maternal wards across the country and is currently constructing a hospital in Ndemban, Madam Jarjue’s home village.

The celebration, held in the form of prayers for Amie and her foundation, was dominated by praise from every speaker.

The Ndemban village alkalo said the village is proud to have a daughter like Amie Jarjue.

Isatou Badjie, a ‘Kanyaleng, who lost most of her kids, said Amie has been a beacon of hope for women like her.