AMIE KEITA: Representative of North Bank Region

By Olimatou Coker

Amie Keita is representing the North Bank Region as a contestant in the upcoming Miss Gambia Beauty contest due on the 30th of this month 2022.

Commonly known as Meena, Ms Keita is a talented, simple and a vibrant queen who with her grandparents and a sibling.

Completed high school at Farafenni senior and studied agriculture at Gambia College, Meena now works for an NGO.

Miss Keita is an environmentalist, and an animal welfare advocate.

“I see that in my region, we have a lot of difficulties with regard to our environment. And these are things that I believe that I can address if am given the platform. To talk about problems that we are facing concerning our environment and what can we do better.”

Eniroverment being her select topic on the day of the pageantry, Miss Meena said environment is what people all have in common and without the environment, there will be no society.

“So it is high time we joined hands and protect the environment.”