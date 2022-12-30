Miss Isatou Dukureh: Representative of the Lower River Region

By Olimatou Coker

Miss Isatou Dukureh is representing the Lower River Region as a contestant in the most fascinating Miss Gambia beauty contest expected to take place today at Coco Ocean.

Cute and elegant, Miss Dukureh lives in Jarra Soma with her parents and siblings.

She graduated from Soma Secondary School School this year and the young beauty queen has been into pageantry since 2019 but a first-timer in national pageantry.

Miss Dukureh’s platform is centered on peace.

“Peace itself is a powerful word; without peace no nation or individual can move forward because peace promotes the progress and development of society?

Isatou, who serves as a role model to many in her region, plans to write a project after the event which will be on peacebuilding.

She is passionate about pageantry and wants help motivate other young girls.