fatou Bah: Representative of Upper River Region

By Olimatou Coker

Miss Fatou Bah is representing the Upper River Region as contestant in the much talked about Miss Gambia Beauty contest and pageant slated for 30th December 2022 at Coco Ocean.

Eloquent and beautiful, Ms Bah lives in Basse, Upper River Region with her parents and siblings.

She recently graduated from Nasir Senior Secondary School and she has plans to further her education in catering and hotel management.

Ms Bah was inspired into pageantry by her strong passion for women’s empowerment as she believes the voices of women are still not heard.

“So, I believe with my topic, I can improve the issue of women in our societies and the country as a whole”

Miss Bah started pageantry at a regional level and now a first timer at the national pageantry.