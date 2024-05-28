Amir Trawally calls for justice to end global crisis

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Amir of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, Baba F Trawally, has said much of the trouble in the world today is due to lack of justice.

The Amir said this over the weekend during the 46th Jalsa Salana ceremony at Nusrat Senior Secondary School.

- Advertisement -

Jalsa is an annual convention which draws participants from The Gambia and the sub-region. This year, the forum centered on global crisis and the pathway to peace.

According to Amir Trawally, it is the collective responsibility of everybody as a nation to champion the cause of peace and not only in The Gambia, but the entire sub-region and the world at large.

“Government, religious leaders, community heads, family heads, the youth and young people in the country should all push for peace to always reign in the world and build a better future, a future that is full of hope and promise for this generation and the coming generations,” he said. But he pointed out that there can be no peace without justice and that is why Allah had asked mankind to act justly no matter how difficult things may be.

- Advertisement -

“Allah Almighty has placed lot of emphasis on justice and because the lack of it the world is facing a lot of problems and people suffering in many parts of the world. If there is justice and people are treated justly, then we will all live in harmony and peace, “he said.

Amir used the occasion to extend the prayers of Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad the spiritual and supreme leader of the Worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, who he said is continuously praying for the peace, progress, prosperity, protection and stability of The Gambia and her people.”.

“During these days we are all requested to remember in our prayers Hazrat Khalifatul Masih, our beloved and dear motherland the Gambia, the entire sub-region and humanity at large, the poor and needy, the sick and all troubled nations and the countries of the world, ” he concluded.