Gambia News

Amnesty tells gov’t to respect Bora’s right to fair trial

Amnesty West and Central Africa has issued a statement welcoming the arrest of former alleged Jammeh hitman, Bora Colley.

The Gambia Armed Forces announced General Bora Colley surrendered himself to the Yundum Barracks last weekend.

He had been on exile since the fall of former president Yahya Jammeh in 2017.

“We welcome the arrest of a former general and suspected member of a death squad on 9 August, a step towards accountability for the crimes committed under former president Yahya Jammeh and justice for the victims,” Amnesty said.

“We call on the government of Gambia to respect the right to a fair trial without recourse to the death penalty.”

