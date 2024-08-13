Policeman remanded for alleged rape

- Advertisement -

A policeman, Baba Galleh Kanteh, has been arraigned and remanded for alleged rape by the Bansang Magistrates’ Court presided over by Magistrate Peter Che.

The officer pleaded not guilty and was remanded at Jangjanbureh prisons.

According to the charge sheet, Mr Kanteh on Wednesday 7 August around 6am in Bansang with intent under coercive circumstances had canal knowledge of the victim, (name withheld) unlawfully, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Sexual Offenses Act 2013.