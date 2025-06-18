An open letter to the United Democratic Party: Time for reflection and action

- Advertisement -

To the leadership of the United Democratic Party (UDP)

It is with a heavy heart and earnest concern that I address you today, not as a card-carrying member, but as a concerned Gambian who has previously cast my vote in favor of your party, believing it to be the beacon of hope in a landscape plagued by stagnation and despair. However, the emerging rift within your ranks is deeply troubling and threatens to erode the public goodwill you have cultivated with Gambians both at home and abroad.The democratic aspirations of our nation hinge upon the resolve and unity of your party at this critical juncture. Many undecided voters, who have looked towards the UDP as the premier vehicle for change, are now wavering in their support. The internal struggles and power dynamics that have come to light in recent months not only squander the goodwill of committed supporters but also risk alienating those who wish to believe that lasting change is possible.

Leadership is not simply about maintaining a façade of unity; it demands the courage to confront the challenges head-on, to foster an environment where the party’s priorities align with the hopes and needs of the Gambian populace. The lack of decisive action regarding the power tussle by would be aspirants for flag bearer for the impending presidential elections is particularly alarming. The longer this issue festers, the greater the risk of disillusionment among independent voters, who are crucial to your vision of change.Your leadership is being tested in real time. The decisions you make now will resonate powerfully with the electorate and will likely determine the level of support you enjoy from independent voters. There must be clarity and solidarity at the forefront of your agenda; apathy and discord can no longer be tolerated within your ranks.

Gambians are yearning for a unifying force that understands and prioritizes their plight rather than appearing splintered and self-serving. As an independent voter, my support is contingent upon the leadership style you adopt in the coming days.

The stakes are high, and the window of opportunity is closing. We cannot afford to squander our chance for meaningful change before the race has even begun. The current political climate demands that you rise above personal ambitions and navigate the complexities of party dynamics with grace, integrity, and a focus on the greater good.We, the citizens of this nation, have endured enough hardship and disillusionment to last a lifetime. We implore you to reflect and act decisively to restore faith among the your ranks and the independent electorate cluster.

The potential for change is palpable, but that change must emanate from a united and resolute UDP. Gambians deserve a party that stands together, prioritizing the voices of the people over the squabbles of its members.In unity and strength, lies the path to victory. Let us not falter now.

Sincerely,

Nyang Njie

A concerned Gambian voter