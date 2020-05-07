28 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, May 7, 2020
type here...
News

Another twist in Laura food company cocaine saga

0
cocaine
- Advertisement -

By Momodou Justice Darboe

The Attorney General’s Chambers has returned the police investigative report on a high-profile cocaine seizure to the country’s anti-narcotics agency for adjustment as it has been found defective, reports reaching The Standard intimated.

The Gambia government sometime last year sanctioned an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a huge cocaine catch in the country and after several months of probe, the police presented their report to the justice ministry for legal advice.
But sources in the inner circle of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency informed The Standard that the justice ministry was not in part satisfied with the report and has in fact sent it back to the drugs control agency for further works.

- Advertisement -

“The investigative report is not sufficient to start prosecution because the state cannot rely on it to secure conviction,” a highly-placed source revealed.
Agents of the DLEA on 27 July 2019 confiscated 48 blocks of cocaine found in a sugar shipment from Brazil. The sugar was imported into the country by Laura Food Company which has been involved in the importation of foodstuff in the country since 2016.

As part of the police operations, the company’s shareholder Osama Mahmoud and the general manager were all arrested following a swoop on its store on Picton Street in Banjul.
The cocaine case is in the meantime of huge public interest and is repeatedly subject of discussions on mainstream media and some social media platforms.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleForeign Minister Tangara addresses Non-Aligned Movement Summit through video conference
Next articleBanjul Breweries closure tabled at Assembly
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

‘Barrow Must Not Drag Feet On Constitution’

By Omar Bah & Tabora Bojang A founding member of the opposition Citizens’ Alliance has urged civil society organisations and politicians to put pressure on...
Read more
News

Banjul Breweries closure tabled at Assembly

By Tabora Bojang The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority has said government has no authority to rescind a decision by the shareholders of...
Read more
News

Foreign Minister Tangara addresses Non-Aligned Movement Summit through video conference

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr.Mamadou Tangara, on 4th May 2020 addressed Non-Aligned Movement member states during a...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

barrow

‘Barrow Must Not Drag Feet On Constitution’

By Omar Bah & Tabora Bojang A founding member of the opposition Citizens’ Alliance has urged civil society organisations and politicians to put pressure on...
yankuba

Banjul Breweries closure tabled at Assembly

cocaine

Another twist in Laura food company cocaine saga

tangara

Foreign Minister Tangara addresses Non-Aligned Movement Summit through video conference

corona

Gambian returnees produce protective equipment for COVID-19 frontline border officials

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions