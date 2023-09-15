APRC condemns killing of police officers

Press release

It is with a heavy heart that we address every Gambian today, under the shadow of an unprecedented tragedy that has befallen our beloved nation. On the 12 September 2023, a sombre and unthinkable event unfolded in The Gambia, one that has never occurred in our nation’s history.

Three brave members of the Gambia Police Intervention Unit (PIU) were ambushed while on duty at the Sukuta-Jabang Traffic-Light junction. In the line of duty, they displayed unwavering courage and commitment to the safety of our people. Tragically, two of them lost their lives in this senseless act of violence, and another sustained grievous injuries but remains in stable condition.

On behalf of the APRC party, I extend our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave officers who lost their lives. We share your grief and sorrow during this painful time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody, and we stand by the entire nation in solidarity.

To the injured officer, we send our sincere sympathy and wishes for a swift and complete recovery. Your resilience and dedication to service inspire us all, and we are here to support you on your path to healing.

Our condolences and support also extend to the entire Gambia Police Force, a dedicated group of men and women who put their lives on the line every day to protect our nation. We stand in unity with the Inspector General of Police, Mr Abdoulie Sanyang, and his team during this trying time. Together, we shall overcome this adversity.

To President Adama Barrow and the government of The Gambia, I convey our shared sense of loss and our unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and stability in our great nation. In times like these, our unity and resolve will prevail over any challenge.

In closing, let us join in special prayers for the departed officers. May the Almighty Allah, in His infinite mercy, forgive their earthly shortcomings and grant them the highest place in the hereafter. May their souls rest in perfect peace, knowing that their sacrifice will forever be remembered and honoured by a grateful nation.

Together, we will emerge from this darkness stronger and more united than ever before. Let us stand as one, united in our grief and determination to make The Gambia a safer and better place for all,” Fabakary Tombong Jatta, APRC Leader.