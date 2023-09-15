Cuba expresses solidarity with South nations

Press release

Cuba feels indebted to the nations of the South for the international solidarity it has always received, and in particular to Africa, for its presence in our blood, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez stated this Wednesday.

In statements to the press regarding the Summit of Group 77 and China, to be held next Friday and Saturday at the Convention Palace in the capital, the minister also highlighted the presence of Africa in national culture and in the formation of the nation. Cuban.

He said that Africa has a lot to teach the world and is a decisive continent for the development of humanity.

Cuba has benefited from an extraordinary, persistent and invariable international solidarity, said the minister, who said that the country “has also modestly made great efforts to be our supportive people, humanistic in helping others, sharing what we sometimes have.”

The modest example of the Cuban Revolution, of the Cuban people of resisting all pressures and any economic circumstance in the face of a genocidal blockade to make their right to self-determination prevail, defend their independence and sovereignty, and build their own socialist model has always attracted great international support,” Rodríguez exalted.

He indicated that the demand to end the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States against Cuba is practically unanimous on the planet.

In the same way as that first South Summit (held in Havana in April 2000), Cuba having emerged from those very difficult years of the 90s of the last century and which became a symbol of the strength of the Cuban Revolution, of the unity of our people, of the majority consensus in favour of the Revolution, comes by coincidence to a subsequent Summit of the Group 77 23 years later, he noted.

Cuba has a tradition of hosting really very important international events, he maintained and exemplified with the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2006, in which the phrase that described Cuba as a meeting place, as a cultural crossroads, as a indispensable protagonist of the events of the 20th century.

Rodríguez noted that those who have doubts about what Cuba is, should come see it and enjoy the hospitality of its people.

“I am convinced that the extraordinarily successful Summit that will take place this weekend will be celebrated by our people, by the international community, and will also serve as recognition of the unity and solidarity of the Group of 77,” concluded the head of Cuban diplomacy.

The G77 and China meeting, which dozens of presidents and heads of government of the member countries confirmed their attendance, will have as its central theme The current challenges of development: Role of science, technology and innovation.