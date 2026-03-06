Assembly reaffirms One-China Policy, opposes Taiwanese independence

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

National Assembly Members reaffirmed yesterday The Gambia’s commitment to the One-China Policy emphasising that it remained the cornerstone of the country’s diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China.

The assembly vehemently opposed Taiwan independence acknowledging the territory as an undeniable part of China’s.

The motion moved by Lower Saloum lawmaker Sainey Jawara received an overwhelming support from parliamentarians.

In his address, Jawara cited that since the establishment of formal diplomatic ties between the Peoples Republic of China and The Gambia in 1974, the two nations have shared a strong commitment to South-South cooperation, founded on mutual respect, solidarity, and a shared desire for a more equitable global order.

He said the reaffirmation of the principle of One-China Policy ensures The Gambia’s alignment with the majority of nations globally, including major powers, and underscores the country’s commitment to a rules-based international order.

Jawara cited a number of development initiatives accomplished by The Gambia due to China’s unwavering support including political, economic, cultural, educational, and infrastructural development.

The relations between the two countries were strained after former President Jammeh resumed diplomatic ties with Taiwan from 1995 to 2013. However, The Gambia cut its relations with Taiwan, and on 17th March 2016, China and The Gambia signed a joint communiqué to resume diplomatic ties.

In September 2024, President Adama Barrow attended the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, further solidifying bilateral relations.

Since then a number of China-funded projects were accomplished in The Gambia including building of bridges and roads in the Upper River Region, construction of the OIC conference centre, provision of scholarships and critical parliamentary resources.

According to parliamentarians, the relationship presents a win-win opportunity for both nations.