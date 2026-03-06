WOMAN ACCUSED OF MATRICIDE CLAIMS AMNESIA

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The murder trial of Fatou Suwaneh opened before Justice Ebrima Jaiteh at the High Court in Banjul yesterday, with the accused telling the court that she did not remember what happened.

Fatou Suwaneh is charged with murdering her mother, Binta Bojang, in Tujereng Village, Kombo South.

According to the indictment filed by the State, Suwaneh allegedly caused the death of her mother on or about 27 October 2024. Prosecutors claim that she struck Binta Bojang on the head with a pestle, resulting in her death.

When the case was called for the first time before Justice Jaiteh, the accused told the court that she could not remember the events surrounding the alleged incident.

The state is being represented by Counsel Halimatou Shadiyya Marong, who filed the information on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Court documents indicate that the prosecution intends to rely on several witnesses during the trial. These include relatives of the deceased and other individuals who are expected to testify about what they know regarding the incident.

Among the witnesses listed by the prosecution is Omar Bojang, a brother of the deceased. According to the documents, he is expected to testify about matters relating to the family and information he received following the death of Binta Bojang.

Another witness, Karamo Bojang, who found Binta bleeding from the head after the alleged assault is also expected to testify.

The state also plans to call Lamin Jabang, who is expected to testify about the accused’s alleged mental health issues prior to the incident.

Additionally, Detective Sergeant Manneh, is listed as a witness. He is expected to explain to the court how he obtained cautionary and voluntary statements from the accused during the investigation.

The case has drawn attention due to the nature of the allegation, which involves a daughter accused of killing her own mother.

The accused is represented by Lamin J Darboe and a not guilty plea has been entered for her. The case is adjourned to 24th March, 2026.