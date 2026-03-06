30kg of drugs seized at Senegal’s main airport

- Advertisement -

Senegalese customs authorities have announced the seizure of nearly 30 kilogrammes of hashish at Blaise Diagne International Airport (AIBD), leading to the arrest of two individuals, including the alleged recipient of the shipment.

In a statement to APA on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Customs (DGD) said the tourism brigade, operating under the AIBD Customs Subdivision (Western Regional Directorate), intercepted 289 slabs of cannabis resin on 26th February, 2026, at around 7pm.

The seized drugs, weighing a total of 28.97 kilogrammes, have been valued at the equivalent of 190 million CFA francs.

- Advertisement -

According to the same source, the narcotics were concealed in two suitcases belonging to a foreign national arriving from a Maghreb country. Customs officers detected suspicious indicators during baggage screening and discovered the slabs upon opening the luggage.

Laboratory tests conducted by the forensic police confirmed the substance to be hashish.

Questioning of the passenger and subsequent investigations led to the arrest, on the same day, of the alleged recipient — a 45-year-old Senegalese national.

- Advertisement -

Both individuals were remanded in Mbour while the investigation remains ongoing.

In its statement, the customs administration reaffirmed its commitment to combating transnational organised crime and illicit trafficking in all its forms.

APA