Saudi crown prince calls Diomaye, others to discuss conflict

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held separate phone calls with the presidents of Senegal, Chad, and Kazakhstan to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The crown prince spoke with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with the conversations focusing on regional developments amid ongoing military tensions.

During the call, President Faye expressed support for Riyadh, backing Saudi steps aimed at maintaining its security and stability.

Déby expressed Chad’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia, condemning the Iranian attacks targeting the kingdom and stressing his country’s opposition to any violation of Saudi sovereignty.

Tokayev also voiced Kazakhstan’s support for Saudi Arabia, saying his country backed measures taken by the kingdom to safeguard its security and territorial integrity following the attacks.

Iran has launched missile and drone attacks against several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, causing casualties and damage. The attacks come after US and Israeli strikes targeting Iran that began last Saturday.

Syrian News Agency