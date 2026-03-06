spot_img
29.2 C
City of Banjul
Friday, March 6, 2026
type here...
spot_img

Saudi crown prince calls Diomaye, others to discuss conflict

- Advertisement -

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held separate phone calls with the presidents of Senegal, Chad, and Kazakhstan to discuss the escalating situation in the Middle East, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The crown prince spoke with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with the conversations focusing on regional developments amid ongoing military tensions.

During the call, President Faye expressed support for Riyadh, backing Saudi steps aimed at maintaining its security and stability.

- Advertisement -

Déby expressed Chad’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia, condemning the Iranian attacks targeting the kingdom and stressing his country’s opposition to any violation of Saudi sovereignty.

Tokayev also voiced Kazakhstan’s support for Saudi Arabia, saying his country backed measures taken by the kingdom to safeguard its security and territorial integrity following the attacks.

Iran has launched missile and drone attacks against several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, causing casualties and damage. The attacks come after US and Israeli strikes targeting Iran that began last Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Syrian News Agency

Previous article
30kg of drugs seized at Senegal’s main airport
Next article
Senegal announces 72% drop in ‘back way’ attempts as its discusses €1.3 billion investments with EU
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions