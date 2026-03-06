President calls for de-escalation in Middle East

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow, in his capacity as chairman of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has expressed his concern regarding the rising tensions in the Middle East following military actions involving the United States of America and Israel against Iran, as well as subsequent retaliatory responses affecting interests in the region.

President Barrow noted with concern that the unfolding developments risk further heightening instability in an already fragile environment, with potentially serious consequences for civilian populations, critical infrastructure, and broader regional and global security.

He therefore called upon all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, avoid further escalation, and adhere fully to their obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and international law, including respect for the sovereignty of states and the protection of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.

President Barrow reiterated the OIC’s longstanding and principled position that disputes should be addressed through peaceful means. He emphasised that dialogue, diplomacy, and constructive engagement remain the most viable avenues for reducing tensions and advancing sustainable peace.

President Barrow, therefore, encouraged all concerned parties to pursue diplomatic channels through the UN and other appropriate international and regional mechanisms.

He said the OIC remains ready to support sincere efforts to mediate and achieve a peaceful resolution, and that The Gambia reaffirmed its “enduring commitment to peace, justice, and the rule of international law”.

President Barrow further called on the international community to intensify efforts toward restraint and renewed diplomacy to preserve regional stability and promote global peace.