DLEAG says 60 cannabis fields destroyed in Jinack

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Drug Law Enforcement Agency The Gambia (DLEAG), in collaboration with the police, army, State Intelligence Service, immigration department, fire and rescue services and prison service conducted a two-day operation over the weekend that destroyed 60 cannabis fields on Niumi island of Jinack.

A statement issued by the agency yesterday explained that the raid was part of ongoing efforts to address illicit drug trafficking and cultivation in the country.

“During the operation, 60 cannabis farms were destroyed on the island, which represents a major disruption of this illicit trade and also addresses the long-standing tradition of illegal cannabis cultivation which is a flagrant violation of the Drug Control Act. It is imperative to note that Section 36 of the Drug Control Act, 2003 explicitly prohibits the cultivation of plants from which prohibited drugs can be obtained,” it explained.

Dleag reaffirmed its commitment to the enforcement of a robust supply suppression regime and encouraged affected people to explore other viable means of subsistence other than engaging in illegal cannabis cultivation.

“Dleag will continue to implement its mandate to ensure strict adherence and effective control of illicit drug trafficking and abuse. This will be reinforced with the implementation of effective strategies and initiatives to address drug-related crimes to improve public safety and security. Furthermore, in line with the ongoing Security Sector Reform, the agency will continue to collaborate and coordinate with other law enforcement agencies to disrupt illicit drug trafficking networks and enhance public safet,” it concluded.