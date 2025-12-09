Assembly vote against debate on Appropriation Bill again

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

At least 24 National Assembly Members voted against holding a debate on the 2026 Appropriation Bill before passing it yesterday.

It is the second year running that lawmakers voted against holding a debate on the bill endorsing the government’s proposal to use billions from the Consolidated Fund for the expenditure of the central government next year.

When the bill was called for debate, Sabach Sanjal’s Alhagie Babou Ceesay moved a motion arguing that there was no need for lawmakers to hold a debate on it. Ceesay’s motion, was seconded by deputy majority leader and member for Old Yundum Abdoulie Ceesay. The move spawned tension after several NAMs contested it and called for a formal vote.

As arguments over the issue escalated, the Speaker Fabakary Tombong Jatta, agreed to call a vote for NAMs to decide whether to hold a debate on the Appropriation Bill or not. Twenty-four lawmakers voted against holding a debate, 6 voted to support a debate with 10 abstentions.

Without a debate, the bill was approved. And Finance Minister Seedy Keita, who was invited by the Speaker to close the session, expressed profound gratitude to the NAMs.