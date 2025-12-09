Witness tells court GACH paid over $989K to Saikou Drammeh at his Brufut home

- Advertisement -

Abdoulie Saine, the second witness in GACH Global’s D58,961,150 lawsuit on Thursday told the High Court that Saikou Drammeh received €749,965 and US$240,000 from Khaddijah Kebbeh through one Haruna Kebbeh from GACH for fuel supply, but Mr Drammeh kept the money.

In January 2022, GACH Global Trading Company Limited initiated a legal suit against one of its staff, Khadijah Kebbeh and Saihou Drammeh, the former managing director of Gam-Petroleum for allegedly defrauding the company of over D58,961,150.

Both Drammeh and Kebbeh were arrested in November 2021, in connection with a scandal at the country’s major fuel depot.

He testified that Mr Drammeh received the amount at his residence in Brufut.

A video played in court showed Saikou Drammeh counting the money, with Abdoulie Saine recording the process.

Saine stated that the money was intended for fuel supply, as per Saikou Drammeh’s instructions.

GACH Global Trading Company is also seeking to recover US$221,000, it claimed to be fraudulently obtained, and US$1,600 as a commission paid to Ms Kebbeh.

The company is also seeking D1 million for legal and administrative fees, with an interest rate of 24% from 31st August, 2021, until the judgment date, and a subsequent rate of 4% until full payment.

The case continues.