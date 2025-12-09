NFSPMC launches POS machines, modern screening technology

- Advertisement -

The National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC) on Friday, marked a major milestone in the modernisation of The Gambia’s groundnut sector with the official presentation of motorised groundnut screening machines and point-of-sale (POS) devices to seccos and farming communities nationwide.

The event, held at the corporation’s headquarters in Banjul, brought together government officials, secco leadership, and farmer representatives to witness what NFSPMC Managing Director Muhammad Njie described as a “historic step forward” in strengthening the groundnut value chain through modern, efficient, and transparent systems.

MD Njie noted that the corporation’s responsibility goes far beyond the purchasing and marketing of produce. He emphasised that NFSPMC is equally committed to upgrading the entire production and marketing infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of farmers and the sector. “Today’s event represents progress, but more importantly, it reflects a partnership — a commitment from NFSPMC to stand firmly with our farmers,” he said.

Modern technology for better quality

The newly introduced motorised groundnut screens are expected to significantly enhance community-level cleaning and grading processes. According to the managing director, the machines will help reduce post-harvest losses, improve product quality, and increase the market value of farmers’ produce.

He stressed that bringing modern agribusiness tools closer to farmers remains a key pillar of NFSPMC’s strategy to boost productivity and efficiency at the secco level.

Groundnut marketing foes fully digital

In a move described as transformational, NFSPMC also unveiled POS devices that will be used for digital payments throughout the buying season. The digital payment system is designed to improve transparency and accountability, enable faster, safer, and more secure payments to farmers, reduce the risks associated with cash-based transactions and promote financial inclusion, especially in rural communities.

MD Njie highlighted that this transition to digital payments is fully aligned with the government’s broader vision for a modern, technology-driven agricultural sector.

The managing director extended appreciation to the minister of agriculture, Demba Sabally, for his continuous support and guidance to the corporation. He also commended secco presidents for their cooperation and farmers for their unwavering contribution to national food security.

“These investments are for you,” he told the farmers. “Without your hard work, there is no groundnut sector, no NFSPMC, and no agricultural growth.”

MD Njie noted that the full success of the new equipment and systems depends on proper usage and maintenance. To this end, NFSPMC will continue providing training, technical support, and sustained engagement to ensure a smooth transition to the modernized processes.

He reaffirmed the corporation’s readiness to operationalise government priorities on mechanisation, digitalisation, and farmer empowerment.

The ceremony concluded with a call for all stakeholders to work closely with NFSPMC to ensure the effective and responsible use of the new machines and digital systems for the benefit of farming communities across the country.