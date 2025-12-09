JAWARA’S NEPHEW ADVISES BARROW TO STEP ASIDE, PROTECT HIS LEGACY

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Musa Bassadi Jawara, son of former president Jawara’s brother, has penned an open letter to President Adama Barrow, urging him to prioritise national interests and fostering unity among Gambians.

In the letter, Jawara draws on his family’s experience and his own insights to caution the president against surrounding himself with individuals who prioritise their own interests over the nation’s well-being.

“Mr President, I warn you that those who are pushing for term extension are doing so for their own selfish ends. When you need them most, they will not be there,” Jawara writes.

He cited the example of his uncle’s experience, where he believes the decision to rescind retirement plans was a fatal mistake that had far-reaching consequences.

Jawara, author of “From Village Life in The Gambia to Global Views in Washington, DC, and Beyond,” offers his expertise and experience to support the President’s efforts, should he choose to pursue a new draft constitution and announce his decision to step aside from the presidential race.

“I strongly urge you to pursue legislation to push for a new draft constitution and announce your decision to step aside from the presidential race. This bold move would not only secure your place in history but also pave the way for a smooth transition and The Gambia’s continued progress,” Jawara said.

Jawara concludes by expressing his willingness to support the President’s efforts pro bono, should he choose to take the path of prioritising national interests.

“I would be honored to support your efforts in any way possible, Mr President. If needed, I’m willing to offer my expertise and experience pro bono to help wrap up your presidency in a manner that benefits The Gambia and secures your legacy,” he added.

The letter also highlighted key considerations for The Gambia’s future, including democratic transitions and term limits, unity and reconciliation among Gambians, addressing poverty, healthcare, and education, and strengthening institutions and promoting democratic governance.