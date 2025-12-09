The thin line between free speech andincitement

- Advertisement -

Recent happenings, in which the police invited Lawyer Borry Touray for questioning over statements he made at a political meeting, and the reactions of his supporters -who cited similar statements by supporters of the ruling party who were not invited for questioning and who claimed police bias – have reignited the debate about where the line lies between free speech and incitement.

In every democratic society, freedom of speech is a cornerstone of liberty. It gives citizens and leaders alike the right to express opinions, criticise authority, and participate meaningfully in national discourse. However, recent controversies surrounding political statements and police responses have once again highlighted a delicate and dangerous reality: the fine line between free speech and incitement, especially during heated political seasons.

Political periods are naturally charged with emotion, expectations, and tension. Supporters are easily mobilised, and words spoken on public platforms can travel quickly and widely. In such an environment, language that may seem dramatic or rhetorical can easily be interpreted, and acted upon, as a call to hostility or unrest. This is where the danger lies. While leaders and public figures have the right to speak freely, they also carry the heavy responsibility of choosing their words carefully.

Free speech does not mean freedom from consequence. Speech that directly or indirectly encourages violence, disorder, or hatred undermines the very democracy it claims to defend. At the same time, state authorities must exercise caution not to use law enforcement as a tool to silence legitimate dissent. A heavy-handed response risks creating fear, suppressing lawful expression, and damaging public trust in institutions.

The balance, therefore, must be guided by law, restraint, and wisdom. Politicians, lawyers, and public commentators must speak with awareness of their influence. The police, on their part, must act within the law, with professionalism and respect for human rights.

Democracy thrives not in silence, but in responsible speech. As political temperatures rise, the nation must remember that words can either build bridges or light fires. The choice, and the responsibility, belong to all.