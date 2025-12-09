The power worshippers: Why have so many Gambians turned against democracy?

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

This inquiry prompts an examination of the realm of conspiracy theorists, clandestine strategic meetings, and ceremonies at our revered public spaces that embolden individuals seeking to dismantle the nation.

It has triggered reactionary sacred activists and exposed fake billionaires, pseudo-Platonist intellectuals, self-appointed Imams, and apostles of Jesus as disciples of Ayn Rand who claimed to rescue the country from collapse.

All to obtain the objective of promoting rational self-interest and laissez-faire capitalism. In this context, we have people-hating opponents of gynocracy and personalities preoccupied with the dearth of manipulation in the name of money, lies, tribes, and God that have brought our nation to the brink of all sorts of divisions among people of the same country. Politics can be fleeting, but we will certainly remain as Gambians, friends, brothers, sisters, uncles, neighbours who bury each other during time of grief and continue to attend each others’ naming or marry ceremonies.

- Advertisement -

However, the radical truthers, militia members of our party politics become a venue for masquerading as concerned mothers and fathers, and battalions of spiritual healers and warriors who seem to be inventing a new style of democracy even as they are blatantly attacking our democracy at its foundation. The recent happenings in the country demonstrate that our government and its body political actors rely on several distinct constituencies, with very different and often conflicting agendas.

Dr Lamin Keita

Indian, USA

Peter Gomez unleashes Bayo’s oratory prowess on West Coast Radio: A masterclass in journalism

Dear Editor,

I was glued to my radio, initially intending to catch a quick broadcast, but what ensued was a masterclass in journalism courtesy of Peter Gomez. The topic was Ecowas, and my article had set the stage, but it was Alhajj Bayo, GAP’s deputy leader, who stole the show.

- Advertisement -

Initially, Bayo struggled to find his footing, but Gomez’s incisive questioning transformed him into a confident, articulate orator. Two hours flew by, leaving me in awe of the Gambian media landscape’s potential. This interview has sparked hopes for a new era of political discourse in The Gambia, where leaders are held accountable and ideas are debated with vigor.

Gomez’s skillful interviewing has not only showcased Bayo’s capabilities but also elevated the standards of political engagement. This was more than an interview – it was a revelation. As The Gambia navigates its future, voices like Bayo’s deserve to be heard.

Kudos, Peter! You’ve raised the bar. Now, let’s get this story out: Alhajj Bayo is a force to be reckoned with, and The Gambia deserves to hear more from him.

Musa Bassadi Jawara

Where did this new analyst come from?

Dear Editor,

There is no perfect democracy anywhere in the world. Even in places like Westminster and Capitol Hill, often regarded as models of democratic governance, there are laws and institutions that continue to draw public scrutiny.

Comparing President Barrow to Sana Manjang is not only an attempt to attract attention but is, frankly, absurd and ludicrous. While individuals may engage in acts of bravado for notoriety, every democratic system sets clear limits on such behaviour.

Law enforcement and security agencies operate under established legal frameworks and are consistently reminded of their responsibility to uphold those laws. Likewise, civilians do not enjoy unrestricted freedoms; our actions are also shaped by laws and regulations we may not always favour.

In the UK alone over the past year, certain groups have been banned and protesters arrested, a trend mirrored in France, the United States, and other democracies. This naturally leads to an important question. Do democratic systems inherently place limits on certain civil liberties?

Since post-dictatorship, we have seen some analysts quick to have flashbacks in situations of push and pull with police. The frameworks of terror are not there anymore and we should debate certain rights without flashbacks scenarios.

Suntou Touray

UK