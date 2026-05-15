Audit says D2.6M spent without approval from NA Dev’t Fund 

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By Tabora Bojang

The auditor general’s report on the National Assembly’s financial statements for 2022 highlighted serious instances of “poor management” of public resources and “significant waste” of funds allocated for the National Assembly Constituency Development Fund (CDF) with D2,679,949.50 paid on projects and activities without the approval of the Clerk.

The report found there was no delivery documentation for D3,599,335 paid for funding of several projects raising risks of misappropriation or diversion of goods. These payments ranging from D299,500 to D300,000 were paid to the following suppliers: Sarr Construction, Kasna Enterprise, Arafat Trading, Filly’s Enterprise, Jabus Trading, HJ Global Sourcing, SB Brothers Weldings, Jabbie Jarka Enterprise, Yoroba Sitaa and Dawda Solar Borehole.

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In response, the management acknowledged that the failure to consistently demand delivery notes from suppliers was an administrative lapse but it added the concern is noted and that measures have been put in place to ensure all delivery notes are obtained.

The auditors reported that during their visit to various CDF areas, they observed that among others that the constituency office in Banjul Central was established within the Banjul Central lawmaker’s family compound which contravenes the original CDF proposal. In the Serekunda West Constituency, the audit found that fencing of the Bakoteh Football Field remains incomplete beyond the project’s specified timeline.

The audit also noted significant price differences for milling machines purchased in several constituencies. In Lower Niumi, Lower Fulladu and Basse constituencies four milling machines were purchased for D285,000 but remained uninstalled for nearly two years and were not operational during the audit verification. In the Jokadu and Lower Fulladu West, four milling machines were procured at D380,000 representing a price variance of D95,000 from the ones purchased in the Lower Niumi, Lower Fulladu and Basse constituency.

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“This situation reflects poor management of public resources and represents a significant waste of funds allocated by the National Assembly,” the auditor queried.

In the Kiang Central constituency, the auditors found that out of 40 solar lights procured for D300,000 for the villages of Medina Anglais and Jatta Kunda only 35 solar lights were verifiable suggesting potential loss or misallocation.

In Old Jeshwang and Sanementereng, payments totalling D600,000 were made from the CDF but the projects remained unverified up to the time of finalising the audit. “There is a risk of inadequate monitoring mechanisms for the effective implementation of CDF projects resulting in potential misuse of the Fund for respective constituencies.

In its response, the management said it is committed to implementing a more robust monitoring framework to proactively detect and rectify any deficiencies.

In the Sanementereng constituency, a CDF project initially intended for a bakery construction was later changed to construction of dressing rooms and toilets for the Brufut Football Field in 2025 but the project is still in the initial phase.

The audit also noted that assets purchased during the period under review were not properly recorded in the assets register.