GRA chief hails China’s support as key to Customs modernization

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Gambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe has credited China with delivering tangible upgrades to customs operations and staff capacity, calling the partnership a “key pillar” in modernising the country’s revenue system.

Addressing a high-level meeting with the Chinese Embassy’s counsellor, CG Darboe said China’s support has directly strengthened border security and trade facilitation.

The most visible impact, Darboe said, is the installation of four modern baggage scanners at the airport’s arrival terminal.

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“These scanners have significantly enhanced our customs operation, strengthened border security, improved trade facilitation, and increased our capacity to detect prohibited and undeclared goods with great efficiency and accuracy,” he said.

Beyond hardware, China has invested heavily in training.

In 2025 alone, 43 GRA officers completed specialised programmes in taxation, digitalisation, customs management, and trade facilitation.

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Eight GRA officers are currently training in China, while 20 others are being prepared for upcoming programmes focused on smart customs, risk management, and tax cooperation.

Additional China-supported training is also being delivered through other ministries under trade facilitation initiatives.

“These initiatives are strengthening institutional capacity and equipping staff with modern skills to respond to evolving demands in tax and customs administration,” Darboe said.

The Chinese Embassy Counsellor Zhang Tong said the partnership has produced measurable gains over the past decade, particularly in taxation and customs. He announced that China has designated 2026 as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchange, with capacity building at its core.

“This year we will have more chances on capacity building programmes provided by the Chinese Government,” Zhang said. “We do not view these programmes as seminars, but as opportunities for people-to-people exchange. Every Gambian who goes to China can teach us something about Gambian culture and society.”

He confirmed that 20 slots have been allocated for GRA staff to travel to China for various capacity-building programmes.

Darboe reaffirmed GRA’s commitment to deepening cooperation, describing the relationship as one built on mutual respect and shared development goals.

“We are very grateful for this opportunity and we look forward to strengthening this cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two countries and peoples,” he said.