SSHFC GIVEN PERFORMANCE BONUS AFTER REGISTERING OUTSTANDING GROWTH, STRONG SERVICE DELIVERY

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The Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) has recorded outstanding institutional performance, earning a one-month bonus payment for staff under the national performance framework for state-owned enterprises.

The achievement follows the corporation’s successful assessment by the State-Owned Enterprises Commission, where SSHFC attained an overall positive performance rating for 2025. The accomplishment reflects the continued transformation and growth of the corporation under the leadership of Managing Director Saloum Malang, with the support of the SSHFC board.

SSHFC recorded remarkable financial and operational growth over the past three years. The corporation’s total income grew significantly from over D401 million in 2023 to more than D1.04 billion in 2025, while total assets increased from D8.54 billion to nearly D11 billion during the same period.

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The corporation also registered strong growth in members’ funds from D8.33 billion in 2023 to D10.11 billion in 2025, further strengthening the long-term security of contributors and beneficiaries.

In addition, SSHFC declared D246.5 million in interest to members in 2025, representing a substantial increase from the previous year. Mortgage repayment collections and contribution collections also improved significantly, reflecting stronger compliance and improved operational performance across the institution.

The corporation maintained high standards of governance and accountability through the timely submission of financial reports and the successful attainment of favourable audited accounts across all its funds.

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Management of SSHFC expressed appreciation to the government, the board of directors, staff, employers, contributors, pensioners, and partners for their continued trust and support.

SSHFC reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening social security and housing finance services, improving customer experience, and delivering sustainable value to the Gambian people.