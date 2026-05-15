Union raises alarm over rising threats to press freedom in Gambia

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By Arret Jatta

The Gambia Press Union raised concerns over growing threats to press freedom in The Gambia despite improvements in the country’s global media freedom ranking.

Delivering a statement at the 87th Ordinary Session of the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights in Banjul, GPU Secretary General Modou Joof acknowledged that The Gambia had climbed to 46th position globally and eighth in Africa in the 2026 Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Index.

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However, he said major challenges continue to threaten media independence and journalists’ safety.

“The absence of political will to protect journalists, incomplete media law reforms, harassment of journalists, and restrictive laws continue to undermine press freedom,” Joof told delegates at the session.

The GPU highlighted several incidents involving journalists over the past year, including the arrest of Sheriff Conteh and Alieu Ceesay during protests in Banjul in May 2025 over the sale of former president Yahya Jammeh’s assets. The union also referenced the assault of photojournalist Matarr Jassey by police officers during the same protest.

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The GPU further cited the on-going defamation lawsuit against Kebba Ansu Manneh by Environment Minister Rohey John-Manjang, describing the case as potentially financially crippling for the media outlet.

The union also condemned the alleged assault and detention of Momodou ‘Justice’ Darboe by police officers at the Banjul Magistrates’ Court in March this year, as well as the interrogation of Omar Jallow by intelligence officers attached to the Office of the Vice President.

On media reforms, the GPU criticised provisions in the proposed Cybercrime Bill 2023, Communications Bill 2025, and Pura’s Broadcasting and Online Content Regulations 2026, arguing that the laws could expand surveillance powers, criminalise online speech, and threaten editorial independence.

The union called on the commission to urge the Gambian government to investigate attacks on journalists, repeal restrictive media laws, and fully implement the Access to Information Act 2021.